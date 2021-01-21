MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s just day one, but it is clear the Biden administration has hit the ground running with a call for unity.

Miami-Dade College History and Sociology Professor Jairo Ledesma said the transition of power came when it was needed the most.

“The message that the Biden administration did yesterday through the inauguration was very important, because it was a message of unity – especially considering the events of January 6th,” Ledesma said.

Professor Ledesma cites a tumultuous four years as reason for President Joe Biden to stress the importance of a truly United States of America.

“I think the Biden administration was very purposeful in wanting to demonstrate, especially in this moment, where we brought people together, it had to be something inclusive,” he said. “Inclusive for the billionaire, as well as the frontline worker.”

While much of the celebration of the new president took place virtually due to COVID restrictions, Ledesma believes future administrations will adopt the new mediums and even open the potential for hybrid presidential events after the pandemic ends.

“I think that yesterday’s inauguration was an example of that. I think future administrations are going to harness the power of this new medium. Not new, but this new way of communicating or getting used to it if you would, this new form of interacting,” he said.

As for what the American public can take away from the inauguration, the professor said he hopes that what proved to be a peaceful transition of power will be a signal of what’s to come.

“I think that it’s very important to highlight showing that this is a peaceful transition of power, and this was a peaceful transition of power. I think for our history all presidents have shown this. I think yesterday was a great example of showing that, showing that peaceful transition of power,” he said.

Professor Ledesma added that former presidents rallying in a show of support for the Biden administration is a testament of the power of democracy.