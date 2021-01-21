PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Donald Trump is back at Mar-a-Lago after leaving Washington D.C. for the last time as president.

“It’s been something very special. We’ve accomplished a lot. What we’ve done has been amazing by any standard,” Trump told a small crowd before he and Melania Trump boarded Air Force One for the last time

They landed at Palm Beach International just after 11 a.m. with just minutes left in his presidency.

Trump stepped into a limo and headed east to his oceanfront estate.

Trump will reportedly move into Mar-a-Lago, a property he purchased in 1985 and turned into a private club. For the past four years, it’s been his winter home away from home.

Loyal supporters lined Southern Boulevard waving huge American flags.

There were a few people wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the far right “Proud Boys” logo.

For some it was an emotional goodbye.

“He’s done so much for this country despite being bombarded from all directions” said Richard Johnson.

PIX: President Trump and Melania Trump Depart White House Headed For Florida

John Szabo a small business owner praised Trump for all he’s done for business owners.

“He’s the man. He doesn’t take no for an answer,” said Szabo.

Others said they hoped he would run for office again.

Trump left open that possibility in his farewell speech, saying simply, “We’ll be back in some form.”

But there’s political uncertainty after the deadly Capitol uprising on January 6th.

Trump’s second impeachment and whether the senate will vote to convict.

As he passed a group of supporters, Trump could be seen with his face against the car window mouthing the words “thank you” and “I love you.”

“I love him and everything he did,” said Ginny Hernandez, choking back tears after she saw Trump speaking.

She escaped communist Cuba.

While it’s unclear what Trump will do next, some are moving on accepting there is a new president.

“I pray and hope we can move towards a better community,” said Joshua Thomas.

“He’s done so much for this country after being bombarded from all directions,” said another supporter.

TRENDING STORIES ON CBSMIAMI.COM

But the love Trump may have felt along the route may be less on Palm Beach, where a legal fight is brewing over his residency at Mar-a-Lago and an old agreement limiting the length of stay.

Neighbors of Mar-a-Lago recently sent a letter to town leaders, citing a 1993 agreement that they say prohibits anyone from living permanently on the property because it’s a social club.

Trump’s children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, are also reportedly eyeing moves to South Florida. Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are said to have purchased property on Indian Creek Island. Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle have reportedly been looking at properties in Jupiter.