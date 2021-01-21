(CBSMiami)- Championship weekend in the NFL is nearly here and, despite the fact that the Dolphins missed the postseason, there is a potential rooting interest for fans in Florida this weekend.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

According to Twitter data and fan hashtags, Florida is one of 10 states rooting for the Bucs this weekend.

Super Bowl Rooting Interest Twitter Map 🗺️ Buffalo Bills: 22 States

Kansas City Chiefs: 10 States

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10 States

Green Bay Packers: 8 States Thoughts 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UurcysNqWL — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 20, 2021

As you can see in the graphic, Florida and it’s nearby neighbors, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and Mississippi are all rooting for the Bucs in this weekend’s set of games. That, to an extent, is to be expected. What’s more surprising is the bright red group of states in the top right featuring Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Though when considering that Tom Brady is the Bucs quarterback, it makes more sense. After following him for his 20 years with the Patriots, it appears many have kept their rooting interest with him going to the NFC.

TRENDING STORIES ON CBSMIAMI.COM

The Bucs are the top rooting interest in the same number of states as the Chiefs but it appears that nearly half the country are rooting for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are one of the best stories in the league this season, making the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1993. The franchise is also searching for its first Super Bowl win after losing four straight from 1990-93.