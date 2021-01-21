MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 11,914 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

That brings the total to 1,613,884 since the first publicly announced infection in March.

There were another 163 additional deaths, bringing the total to 25,128.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.54% while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.95%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,153 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 14 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,644.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 352,405.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.62%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.19%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,096 new cases and 6 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,004.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 162,720 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.14%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.54%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 33 new cases and 3 additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,057 cases and 40 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.39% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.29%.