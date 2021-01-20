MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For school teachers, the presidential inauguration is one of the greatest historical lessons they can give in real time.

That was the case at Summerville Advantage Academy in Homestead, where the school was part of a project to send letters to the new president.

Here’s a sample:

“I am very excited to have you, Joe Biden, as the 46th president. I hope you have a safe and good time in the White House. May god bless you,” wrote student Maci Harris.

“Give homeless people a shelter to lie in. Food and drink to them,” wrote another student, Max Lora.

The students created a “Chain of Unity” – messages on each link. The theme for the lesson was “Stronger/Better Together.”

“I think this is the age that we start to teach our children to work together, to come together, to work toward the common good, to be unified and show love to all people,” said teacher Archalena Coats.

At Miami’s Shenandoah Middle School, there was an inauguration virtual scavenger hunt. A little fun, but then a serious look at the inauguration. Students have been studying the Constitution in their civics class.

“Yes, the people have power in the government and the people do have, you know, the power to change and make our government better. That what our Constitution is all about,” said Ceresita Acruera.

And then there was the ultimate lesson that’s a memory maker: the inauguration live on TV.

The kids really soaked in.

“I learned anybody can be president. Back in the day they could not vote. Kamala Harris is now our first African American, Black president. I mean vice president,” said student Janay Smith.

It was a big day for the students, and a day their teachers hope stays with them.