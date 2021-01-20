MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With hockey season one week behind them, the Florida Panthers will once again have multiple games postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak on the opposing team.

Wednesday, the NHL announced the Panthers’ next two games against the Carolina Hurricanes have been postponed because of COVID-19 related issues on the Hurricanes’ team.

Five players are currently on the NHL’S COVID Protocol Related Absence List.

The @NHL announced today that @Canes games will be postponed at least through Saturday, Jan. 23. https://t.co/lN7YdsA1tV pic.twitter.com/lHN1orqyEx — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 20, 2021

Earlier in the season, the Panthers had their two opening games versus the Dallas Stars postponed because of COVID-19 issues as well.

The Hurricanes’ training facilities since then, have been closed and will remain that way for players until further notice.

The unbeaten Florida Panthers square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, January 26.

Florida is one of only three teams that is permitting fans back into arenas for the start of this season. The team averaged 3,907 fans in their season-opening wins over Chicago earlier this week.