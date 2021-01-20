MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A third man from South Florida is now facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

According to the FBI, Samuel Camargo posted several photos and videos on Instagram documenting his participation in the riot.

One post allegedly shows Camargo with a metal piece that he called a “souvenir” from the building.

Camargo is charged with civil disorder as well as knowingly violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

More from CBSMiami.com

Trump Supporters Welcome Him Back To Palm Beach

All Publix Stores In Palm Beach County To Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations

Pembroke Pines Teen Kidnapped At Gunpoint, Found In Virginia

His arrest comes a day after Felipe Marquez and Gabriel Garcia were taken into custody on similar charges.

In Marquez’s case, federal prosecutors documented photos from Snapchat videos they said showed him storming the Capitol and inside of a Capitol conference room.

As for Garcia, federal prosecutors said he was captured on multiple pieces of video inside of the Capitol.