MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 11,914 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

That brings the total to 1,601,011 since the first publicly announced infection in March.

There were another 145 additional deaths, bringing the total to 24,965.

The single-day positivity rate was 10.73% while the 14-day positivity rate was 10.17%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,287 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 8 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,630.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 350,252.

The single-day positivity rate was 10.71%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.38%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,110 new cases and 8 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 1,998.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 161,624 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.99%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.74%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 31 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,024 cases and 37 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 11.69% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.49%.