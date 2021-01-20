WATCH LIVEJoe Biden is now the 46th President of the United States
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Marlins Park is now home to a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site.

Vaccines will be available by appointment only and will be limited to seniors age 65 or older. Interested individuals who meet the age requirement must call 1-888-499-0840 to request an appointment. The TTY numberis 1-888-256-8918.

The vaccination site will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COVID-19 testing will still be available at Marlins Park for individuals of all ages as well.

