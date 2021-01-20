MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Marlins Park is now home to a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site.
Vaccines will be available by appointment only and will be limited to seniors age 65 or older. Interested individuals who meet the age requirement must call 1-888-499-0840 to request an appointment. The TTY numberis 1-888-256-8918.
The vaccination site will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Related: What You Need To Know About Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine In South Florida
COVID-19 testing will still be available at Marlins Park for individuals of all ages as well.
More from CBSMiami.com
All Publix Stores In Palm Beach County, 2 In Monroe County To Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations
44 Years Ago: Snow Fell In South Florida, First Time In Recorded History
South Florida Man Sees Being Arrested For Storming Capitol As ‘A Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Moment For Me’