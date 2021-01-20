WATCH LIVEJoe Biden is now the 46th President of the United States
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:BSO, Crime, Local TV, Miami News, Sexual Battery

OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who sexually battered a woman inside an Oakland Park spa.

According to BSO Special Victims Unit detectives, a man entered the business located at 3075 W. Oakland Park Blvd. on January, 18 and asked about massage services.

When a dispute over payment began, the offender became physical with the victim and pushed her toward a back room where he sexually battered her. A few minutes later, the subject ran away on foot.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information or recognize the subject to contact BSO SVU Detective Stephanie Simmons at 954-321-4228 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

