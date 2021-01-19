MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two South Florida men have been arrested in connection with the Capitol attack nearly two weeks ago.

Federal prosecutors accuse the two men of taking part in the insurrection, storming the Capitol and posting video of their actions to social media.

In the first case, 25-year-old Felipe Marquez is charged with knowingly entering restricted grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

As part of the complaint, federal prosecutors documented photos from Snapchat videos they say showed him storming the Capitol and inside of a Capitol conference room.

Prosecutors say he was turned in by a friend who saw the videos on Snapchat, recorded them and sent them to the FBI.

A second man, Gabriel Augustin Garcia, faces the same two charges as Marquez as well as an additional count of aiding and abetting certain acts of civil disorder.

According to federal prosecutors, Garcia is captured on multiple pieces of video inside of the Capitol calling for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and calling out “Free Enrique.”

Prosecutors note he was referencing Miami-based Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who was arrested in D.C. just days before the Capitol siege.