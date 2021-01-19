PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/CBS) –

With President-Elect Joe Biden preparing to move into the White House, President Donald Trump is packing up for his permanent move to South Florida.

Moving trucks were spotted outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on the Palm Beach barrier island on Monday.

The stage is being set at Palm Beach International Airport, where the soon-to-be former president is expected to land Wednesday morning 11 a.m. before what is expected to be an enthusiastic crowd.

Fran H., who was in Palm Beach Tuesday, said she hopes to attend the rally.

“People here love him. You can see the enthusiasm. I like the way it’s been for the past four years,” she said.

Annie Marie Delgado, the head of “Trump Team 2020,” also plans to be there.

“It’s going to be massive, massive, there are going to be so many people that are going to come. They’re going to welcome this president home and it’s going to be peaceful and it’s going to be exciting,” she said.

But not everyone shares that enthusiasm.

Palm Beach Post senior political reporter Christine Stapleton said Trump’s popularity is fragile in Palm Beach.

“Since the Capitol riots, there has been a real shift in whether or not Mar-a-Lago will continue to be a venue that GOP and conservative groups want to have their events there. They may not want to,” she said.

Trump will reportedly move into Mar-a-Lago, a property he purchased in 1985 and turned it into a private club. For the past four years, it’s been his winter home away from the White House.

But can it be his permanent home?

Neighbors of Mar-a-Lago recently sent a letter to town leaders, citing a 1993 agreement that they say prohibits anyone from living permanently on the property because it’s a social club.

“We have to love our neighbors, but he has to follow the rules,” said Anna Ryjik, who lives in the area.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, a Democrat, thinks Trump will fight to stay there.

“I think Trump’s defense will be that this is political. He may say in court that the town and everyone knew that he was living there and never sought to enforce this agreement until now when they started to disagree with his politics,” he said.

Trump’s children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, are also reportedly eyeing moves to South Florida. Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are said to have purchased property on Indian Creek Island. Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle have been looking at properties in Jupiter.