PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/CBS) – With President-Elect Joe Biden preparing to move into the White House, President Donald Trump is packing up for his permanent move to South Florida.

Moving trucks were spotted outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on the Palm Beach barrier island on Monday.

Annie Marie Delgado plans to be front and center at the airport when Trump arrives Wednesday morning. She was the head of ‘Trump Team 2020″, a statewide group of Trump loyalists.

“It’s going to be massive, massive, there are going to be so many people that are going to come. They’re going to welcome this president home and it’s going to be peaceful and it’s going to be exciting,” she said.

But not everyone shares that enthusiasm,

Palm Beach Post senior political reporter Christine Stapleton said Trump’s popularity is fragile in Palm Beach.

“Since the Capitol riots, there has been a real shift in whether or not Mar-a-Lago will continue to be a venue that GOP and conservative groups want to have their events there. They may not want to,” she said.

Trump will reportedly move into Mar-a-Lago, a property he purchased in 1985 and turned it into a private club. For the past four years, it’s been his winter home away from home.

But can it be his permanent home?

Neighbors of Mar-a-Lago recently sent a letter to town leaders, citing a 1993 agreement that they say prohibits anyone from living permanently on the property because it’s a social club.

More from CBSMiami.com

COVID-19 Data Scientist Rebekah Jones Released From Jail, Said She Tested Positive For COVID-19

Pembroke Pines Teen Nicole Martinez, Kidnapped At Gunpoint, Found In Virginia

South Florida Family Mourns Loss Of Daughter Who Died After Being Struck By A Car In Gainesville

Dave Aronberg, State Attorney for Palm Beach County, thinks Trump will fight to stay there.

“I think Trump’s defense will be that this is political. He may say in court that the town and everyone knew that he was living there and never sought to enforce this agreement until now when they started to disagree with his politics,” he said.

Politics aside, Aronberg pointed out that people in Palm Beach simply like their privacy.

“Even his supporters on Palm Beach and there are many supporters on the island, but even they don’t want the drama, the commotion that President Trump will bring to the island, because that’s why they moved there. They like their privacy. They like their quiet and this will disrupt a lot of things on the island,” he said.

Stapleton said Trump has three other homes on the island he can live in, but she doesn’t believe legal arguments against him living at Mar-a-Lago will stick.

Trump’s children Don Trump Junior and Ivanka are also reportedly eyeing moves to South Florida. Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are said to have purchased property on Indian Creek Island while Don Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle have been looking at properties in Jupiter.