By Lissette Gonzalez
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a chilly start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade.

Many areas were four to eight degrees colder in comparison to Monday morning. Our average low temperature at this time is 60 degrees.

Tuesday afternoon will be nice and comfortable with highs in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine. We will enjoy dry conditions courtesy of high pressure in control. Tuesday night lows will fall to the upper 50s inland and the low 60s along the coast.

Wednesday will be pleasant and mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s. Wednesday night lows will be cool and seasonable in the low 60s. Thursday our highs will creep up a bit to the upper 70s.

It will be warmer by the end of the week with highs around 80 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Overall, we will enjoy a tranquil and mainly dry weather pattern this week.

