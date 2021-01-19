MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Dolphins have promoted Lemuel Jeanpierre to offensive line coach after the team parted ways with Steve Marshall.
Jeanpierre joined coach Brian Flores’ staff in 2020 as assistant offensive line coach.
Jeanpierre began his coaching career as an offensive assistant for Seattle in 2017. He played six NFL seasons with Seattle (2010-15), helping the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII. He also spent time as a player with Kansas City (2010) and Detroit (2016).
Marshall, who was not retained after one season with the Dolphins, had three rookie starters in the line at times in 2020.
Miami ranked 22nd in rushing and tied for 15th in sacks allowed.
