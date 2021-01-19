MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a deadly double shooting overnight.
Miami-Dade police said just before midnight they received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire in the area of NW 19th Avenue and NW 45th Street.
When officers arrived they found two men who had been shot. One was pronounced dead on the scene by Miami Fire Rescue. The other man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.
Police are working to determine what led to the shooting.
More from CBSMiami.com
COVID-19 Data Scientist Rebekah Jones Released From Jail, Said She Tested Positive For COVID-19
Pembroke Pines Teen Nicole Martinez, Kidnapped At Gunpoint, Found In Virginia
South Florida Family Mourns Loss Of Daughter Who Died After Being Struck By A Car In Gainesville