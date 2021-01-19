MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 9,816 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

That brings the total to 1,589,097 since the first publicly announced infection in March.

There were another 163 additional deaths, bringing the total to 24,820.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.97% while the 14-day positivity rate was 10.29%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,875 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 5 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,622.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 347,965.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.40%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.34%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 844 new cases and 7 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 1,990.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 160,514 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.12%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.91%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 33 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,993 cases and 37 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.87% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.16%.