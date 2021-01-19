FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Coral Spring school resource officer has been charged with soliciting a minor.
Steven Daniello, 63, has worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years. His most recent assignment was at Westchester Elementary School, according to the Sun-Sentinel.
Daniello, who is charged with two second-degree felony counts of soliciting a minor to engage in sexual conduct, made his first court appearance Tuesday.
According to a police report, the victim at the time was 15 and is now 16-years-old.
After reading the charges, the judge set bail at $30,000 for each count.
If released, Daniello is to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family. He cannot go within a thousand feet of the victim’s home address or school. He also must stay a thousand feet away from children or where there are children gathered.