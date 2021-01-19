MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 45,000 people who received their first COVID-19 vaccination in Florida are overdue for their second and final dose.

That’s according to the state’s Department of Health which reported 1,031,795 people had been vaccinated in the state as of January 18th.

Of those, 938,537 had received their first dose and 893,481 who have not passed the recommended time frame of three to four weeks, depending on which vaccine they were given, to receive their second dose.

The health department said 45,056 people had received their first dose and but were overdue in getting their second dose.

More than 93,000 have received both doses in the state and are considered to be fully immune.

In Miami-Dade, 104,421 people have received their first dose and 15,107 have received both doses.

In Broward, 80,371 people have received their first dose, while 12,609 have received both doses.

In Monroe, 3,702 people have received their first dose and 245 people have completed the series. The state health department for the county said there have been delays in getting additional doses of the vaccine.

In the last two weeks, 741,948 people received their first dose in the state.

TRENDING STORIES ON CBSMIAMI.COM

The roll-out of the vaccine nationwide has been anything but smooth. Only about 40 percent of vaccines shipped have been administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

According to the CDC, as of last Friday, 31,161,075 doses had been sent out, but only 12,279,180 doses had been administered.

Of that, the CDC said 10,595,866 people had received “one or more doses” and 1,610,524 had received both doses.

As President-elect Joe Biden prepares to be sworn into office on Wednesday, a different milestone will loom over his inauguration – the U-S is about to hit 400-thousand dead from the coronavirus.

Biden has set an ambitious goal of 100-million vaccine doses in his first 100-days in office, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says is doable.

Biden is expected to participate in a coronavirus memorial Wednesday evening at the Lincoln Memorial.