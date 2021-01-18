MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This year’s presidential inauguration will be like no other and for all the wrong reasons.

This year’s event will be held with a lot fewer people and not because of the coronavirus, but because of the storming of the nation’s Capitol on January 6th

Newly-elected Congressman and former Miami-Dade County Mayor, Carlos Gimenez said, “I feel safe, I feel safe. I condemn the action that happened on January 6th. Each and every one of those thugs and rioters should be identified and if found guilty, they should go to jail.”

For Gimenez showing up at what is hoped to be a peaceful transition sends a signal.

“I think it is important that we have a sign, a symbol for us that we respect the office and I will always respect the office,” said Gimenez.

“I want to go up and demonstrate that it is safe. I have confidence in the law enforcement personnel and capital police to keep order,” he added.

Also heading back to Washington, House of Representatives veteran Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who is hoping for a change in the makeup of the Senate and a flow of Democratic legislation will begin to move forward towards Senate approval.

“It is hard to overstate the ability we now have instead of having the Mitch McConnell graveyard where good legislation went to die and he was gleeful about it. Now, we have two chambers in Congress that will partner with President Biden,” she says.

And how about the atmosphere surrounding the Capitol with the heavy security?

“It is essential that we make sure that we have a transition of power peacefully. But it does not take away from the awesomeness of the constitution our democratic process and our resilience and perseverance as Americans,” says Wasserman Schultz.

“It is important for me to be there to witness it and support it,” she adds.

In the wake of all the chaos and the tense atmosphere, can Democrats and Republicans make headway? Is “cooperation” an operative word?

“We need to go across the aisle in those areas we agree. We need to move forward and those areas we disagree and come to some type of agreement for something in the middle,” Gimenez says.

Members of Congress will not be behind the president and vice president, but because of COVID and safety concerns, they will be watchin the ceremony unfold from below.