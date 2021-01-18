  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida family is mourning the loss of their daughter.

Eighteen-year-old University of Florida student Sophia Lambert, who is from Miami, died Saturday night after being hit by a car in Gainesville.

Police say when two cars collided, one hit a pole and then slammed into five UF students. All five and the driver were rushed to the hospital.

Three of the students only suffered minor injuries. The other had to undergo surgery but is expected to recover.

