MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several people had to be rushed to local hospitals following a crash involving several vehicles on Monday afternoon in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities said it happened at around 3 p.m. near NW 17Avene and 79th Street.

Miami-Dade police said the accident involved cars that were part of a funeral caravan.

The vehicles were leaving a funeral and people within the funeral caravan got out of their cars to help after the crash, according to police.

Three were rushed to the hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several people being taken into ambulances.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.