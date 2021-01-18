MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing from her foster home in Homestead last week has been found.
Homestead police said Kanaiya Smith was safe and is now back in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.
On Friday, police released a surveillance video of Smith, as she walked into the Juice Cafe on NE 8th Street. Investigators say she asked to use a telephone. She then left.
Smith was wearing a white t-shirt, white shoes or socks, and a red mask.
Police did not suspect foul play, they believed that Kanaiya may have been with an extended family member or friend. They did not say where she was found.
