MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Our cloudy days are coming to an end now that a cold front passed.
The day will start off with a blanket of clouds but will become sunny in the afternoon. With the return of more sunshine, there will be warmer temperatures in the afternoon compared to the weekend. The afternoon high is forecast at 74° in Miami with low humidity.
High pressure is building over the Sunshine State behind Monday’s cold front will stay in control the next few days. Expect dry air and low rain chance for much of the work week. This will lead to a warm-up by the end of the week.
Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 70s by Thursday. Then on Friday, the high temperature could hit a warm 80°. The last time temperatures were in the 80s was at the beginning of this month.
Overnight low Monday night will be chilly, in the mid-50s, then the 60s for the rest of the week.
More from CBSMiami.com
Fired Florida Data Scientist Rebekah Jones Turning Herself In After Arrest Warrant Issued
Pembroke Pines Teen Nicole Martinez, Parents, Kidnapped At Gunpoint
Reports Of Unexplained Shaking Rattles South Florida Residents On Friday