MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Law enforcement officers from South Florida, and across the country, will assist in securing the nation’s capital for inauguration day.

Early Monday morning, 49 Miami Beach police officers boarded buses bound for Miami International Airport in their journey to Washington D.C.

The officers, who volunteered to help out with the inauguration, will assist in perimeter and crowd control. Miami Beach police Chief Richard Clements said this is the fifth year they’ve been able to help out with inauguration security and this year feels different.

“As the chief, I have a little bit of apprehension going up there, having our guys and girls go up there, it is a concern but I know that there is a great plan in place up there and I know that they are going to do well and that they will be protected while they are up there and they will aid in making sure everyone else is protected as well,” said Clements.

The Miami Beach officers will join 45 Miami-Dade police officers who are part of the county’s special force known as RDF, which stands for Rapid Deployment Force.

“The Rapid Deployment Force is special training that we have in our department. They go through rigorous training not only in physical and defensive capabilities but basically on their defense that their discipline, their focus on dealing with crowds, large groups of people, ensuring that we protect the first amendment rights of our community and also protect the community so that we can do what’s our constitutional right to express ourselves,” explained Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez on Sunday morning as the team boarded buses to head north.

“And they are outstanding,” he added.

A number of Coral Gables police officers will leave for the nation’s capital Monday afternoon.

The officers will be in Washington D.C. through Thursday.