MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Coral Springs Police Department says they have found missing 10-year-old James Gerun.
Earlier, police said James had gone missing in the 7600 block of Parkview Way.
At the time of his disappearance, James was wearing a white t-shirt, tan shorts, socks, and no shoes.
Police did not say how James went missing in the first place or how he was found.
