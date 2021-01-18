The Florida Lottery has raised the bars with the GOLD RUSH SUPREME family of Scratch-Off games!! With over $556,000,000 dollars in total prizes, over 45 million winning tickets and a Bonus Play promotion with a growing jackpot – they’re good as gold!

Denominations for GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off games include $1, $2, $5 and $10.

The games feature a key number match play style, multiplier symbols, and bonus spot plays that allow an additional win opportunity. The higher price points ($5 and $10) also include the chance to win $500 instantly if a Gold Bar symbol is revealed.

The BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME ticket ($30) releasing on February 22, 2021 will also include this additional opportunity.

Beginning January 18, 2021, non-winning GOLD RUSH SUPREME ($1, $2, $5 and $10) tickets can enter the GOLD RUSH SUPREME Bonus Play to earn drawing entries for a chance to win exciting cash prizes, including the growing jackpot prize! Plus, instant-win Bonus prizes will randomly be awarded to players just for entering.

The bonus prizes will be Florida Lottery Scratch-Off coupons (for free or discounted Scratch-Off tickets) or cash prize coupons that all are redeemable instantly at Florida Lottery retailers statewide.

Starting February 22, 2021, players can enter non-winning BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME tickets ($30).

But wait, there’s more!

After a player scans or enters a valid GOLD RUSH SUPREME ticket using the Florida Lottery mobile app or website, he or she can spin the wheel to reveal the number of entries received for this submission.

The value the wheel lands on (1X, 2X, 3X, 4X or 5X) will be multiplied by the price point of the ticket submitted to determine the number of drawing entries to award the player. For example: If the player submits a $10 ticket and lands on a ‘3X’, the player will be awarded thirty (30) entries.

At the end of the interactive entries reveal game, each player will have the opportunity to receive an additional ‘Bonus’ prize award coupon for free or discount Scratch-Off tickets or instant cash which each player can redeem at a Florida Lottery retailer.

And finally, there’s the GOLD RUSH SUPREME jackpot beginning at $10,000 and will grow throughout each entry period leading up to each drawing!

Go to your favorite Florida Lottery retailer today to play The GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off Games!

Must be 18 or older to play. Play responsibly.

For more information, visit https://www.flalottery.com/goldrushsupreme

Above content provided by the Florida Lottery.