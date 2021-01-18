MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Southwest Miami-Dade are searching for a gunman they say shot someone and left them for dead on Monday afternoon.
Chopper 4 was over the scene in a Perrine neighborhood along SW 170th Terrace.
Investigators say they responded to a shots spotter call and then found a man dead on the scene.
More from CBSMiami.com
Fired Florida Data Scientist Rebekah Jones Turning Herself In After Arrest Warrant Issued
Pembroke Pines Teen Nicole Martinez, Parents, Kidnapped At Gunpoint
Reports Of Unexplained Shaking Rattles South Florida Residents On Friday
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.