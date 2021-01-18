MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mother and father of a little girl who was murdered over the weekend gathered with friends, family, and neighbors tonight to remember their daughter over a candlelight vigil on Monday night.

Chassidy Saunders was shot and killed Saturday night near Northwest 55th street and 6th Court in Miami.

The six-year-old was one of three people shot.

Those who gathered lit candles and left teddy bears, balloons, and other mementos at the scene.

Speakers mourned the loss of this innocent life and condemned the violence that plagues their community.

Chasiddy’s grandmother says this little girl was packed with charm.

“She was a diva. A real diva.”

“If you know anything. Please. Please. Justice for my grandchild, please, please.”

If you have information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-tips.