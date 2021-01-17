TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — There were no armed protests at Florida’s Capitol on Sunday.
The FBI sent a dire warning last week, that put all fifty state capitols on alert.
Snipers, hundreds of police and the National Guard were ready in case anything happened.
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey said the arrest of a man who planned a violent counter protest, and word that National Guard troops were on hand may have kept people away.
“I hope nothing happens. I hope that we continue to have the peaceful days we always do and that we enjoy. But hope alone is not a plan. We are prepared. The great men and women of our law enforcement community have been working around the clock, have been working at every level. We are prepared.”
TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM
- Fired Florida Data Scientist Rebekah Jones Turning Herself In After Arrest Warrant Issued
- Reports Of Unexplained Shaking Rattles South Florida Residents On Friday
- Orlando Waitress Flavaine Carvalho Hailed As Hero For Helping Abused Boy
As a precaution, the city of Tallahassee canceled its annual Martin Luther King Day parade set for Monday. It has been rescheduled for February 6.