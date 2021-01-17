MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Powerball Jackpot has swelled to an estimated $730 million after there was no single winner in Saturday night’s drawing.

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 14, 20, 39, 65, 67. Powerball: 2. Power Play 3X.

Fourteen tickets did win $1 million apiece across the country including one in Florida.

The winner of the multi-state Powerball jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $546 million before taxes.

Should someone win the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, it would be the fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s history and the sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The top prize hasn’t been claimed since Sept. 16.

TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM

The Powerball is not the only massive jackpot lottery players are hoping to cash in on.

The Mega Millions jackpot remains an estimated $850 million, which is the second-largest prize in the game’s history and the third largest in U.S. lottery history.

The Mega Millions jackpot hasn’t been won since September 15.

The winner can also choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump sum payment of $628.2 million before taxes.

Be sure to watch the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday and the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night during the CBS4 News at 11, your official lottery station.