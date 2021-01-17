MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Dozens of Miami Gardens residents spent their Saturday rolling up their sleeves and getting to work.

With rakes and trash bags at hand, they cleaned up some neighborhood streets.

Organized by Councilwoman Katrina Wilson, she says she wanted to help make the community safer, cleaner, and more beautiful.

“We are neighbors helping neighbors,” she said. “This community was in need of help and cleanup and road repair.”

With about 70 volunteers, they came together to pick up trash and debris and clear brush.

“Today, under the banner of Martin Luther King’s Day of Service, families, children who are school age, mothers, fathers, could come together as one to help someone in need,” Wilson said. “We decided we would clean out our thoroughfares, get these roads clean, so these people can live in safety and improve the quality of life that they are currently living in.”

Martin Luther King Day is s designated day of service. People are encouraged to honor the day by volunteering in their communities.