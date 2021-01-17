MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A group of Miami-Dade police officers is traveling to Washington D.C. to help with security ahead of and during the Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday.

The contingent of 45 officers are part of the County’s special force known as RDF, which stands for Rapid Deployment Force.

“The Rapid Deployment Force is a special training that we have in our department. They go through rigorous training not only in physical and defensive capabilities, but basically on their defense that their discipline, their focus on dealing with crowds, large groups of people, ensuring that we protect the first amendment rights of our community and also protect the community so that we can do what’s our constitutional right to express ourselves,” explained Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez on Sunday morning as the team boarded buses to head north. “And they are outstanding,” he added.

Director Ramirez says not only is he proud of the team, so are their families and the community.

“Not only do they have the responsibility of protecting this community and their families, but to protect this nation. It’s a complete honor that every election cycle, the Miami-Dade Police Department is called upon to stand shoulder to shoulder with other law enforcement agencies around the country to protect our democracy. I could not be prouder.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says this team is the County’s finest.

“They’re not only going to serve just for the routine activities, but they are ready if needed. And we know that with them there, we can all feel confident that the nation will be safe, the nation’s capital will be safe. So these are specially trained individuals, they are our special unit that is available for challenging times. She added, “This is the fourth time that we’re sending a special unit up to a Presidential Inauguration and we feel very, very proud of the fact that these men and women are making the sacrifice to protect our nation’s Capital during this important transition of power.”

One of those officers heading to D.C. as part of the RDF is Officer Shereyra Rubio who says she is ready but her family is worried.

“They are worried, but we will be okay. We will represent the department well,” she said.

According to CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald, before deployment, the officers are sworn in as U.S. Marshals for the day, giving them legal cover to operate on federal property.

Officers from the Miami Beach Police Department will be heading out to D.C. on Monday morning.

Newly elected Congressman and former Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez says he’ll be flying up to Washington D.C. on Monday as well. He says he feels safe and has confidence in our county’s special force team.

“I want to go and be at the inauguration, and also the freshman class of our GOP freshman class will be giving a letter to the president saying that we are willing to work across the aisle and that we need to put a lot behind us. To move this country forward and we need to do it in a bipartisan way.”