FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials released dramatic video of a house fire they battled on Sunday morning.
The fire broke out at in the 800 block of NE 17th Court.
Officials say one adult escaped out of the back of the house, but unfortunately a pet cat was found dead inside the home.
TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM
- Fired Florida Data Scientist Rebekah Jones Turning Herself In After Arrest Warrant Issued
- Reports Of Unexplained Shaking Rattles South Florida Residents On Friday
- Orlando Waitress Flavaine Carvalho Hailed As Hero For Helping Abused Boy
No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.