MIAMI (CBSMiami) — We are awaiting a judge’s ruling in a federal lawsuit held in Miami, asking that Florida Senate Bill 168, outlawing so-called ‘sanctuary cities’, be declared unconstitutional.
The bill requires local law enforcement help federal agents round up undocumented immigrants.
There were no sanctuary cities in our state. Critics say the bill led to racial profiling.
Jim DeFede interviews Paul Chavez, an attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center, about the lawsuit.
TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM