MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 11,093 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

That brings the total to 1,571,279 since the first publicly announced infection in March.

There were another 135 additional deaths, bringing the total to 24,515.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.09% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.22%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,404 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 34 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,595.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 344,246.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.28%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.68%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,172 new cases and 12 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 1,969.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 158,762 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.34%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.20%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 24 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,941 cases and 37 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.90% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.26%.