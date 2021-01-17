MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four people were taken into police custody and six dirt bikes and ATV’s were seized following an investigation that forced a shutdown of the MacArthur Causeway on Saturday for more than two hours.

Miami Police tweeted around 7:30 p.m. that the causeway was closed in both directions due to a police search. At the time, police said they were searching for a possible armed subject who fled from officers.

An updated tweet from police said they had four subjects in custody and seized 6 dirt bikes/ATV’s. Two of the riders abandoned their vehicles and fled.

There was a heavy police presence during the search.

The Causeway reopened shortly after 9:00 p.m.

Police have not said if the four people in custody will face charges and what those charges would be.

However, police across South Florida have been warning they have a zero tolerance policy for any all bikers and ATV riders causing chaos and riding recklessly during Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend as part of the “Wheels Up, Guns Down” movement.

The annual event started as a way to honor Dr. King. However, in recent years, it’s become a dangerous display of stunts and racing on South Florida streets.