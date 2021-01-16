MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While many have been frustrated with the long lines at Tropical Park in the last few weeks, there was barely a line on Saturday.

“It was great. I was relaxed and now I am waiting for the 2nd one,” said Eduardo Hoyo.

“It was very quick and very painless. It was very easy.”

Terry and Art Rivas along with other people 65 years and older were ecstatic about getting their Moderna vaccine here at Tropical Park.

“It was very organized, in 5 minutes we had the shot,” 99-year-old Maria Rosen says, “It’s been tough to make an appointment.”

“I got the shot,” Rosen said she felt lucky.“It was very well organized with everything.”

Over at Zoo Miami, hundreds also got vaccinated.

But the county says vaccination sites at Tropical Park and Zoo Miami, which just opened Friday could shut down next week because of a slow down in federal vaccine supplies.

The state of Florida will receive 170,000 does next week, of which 22,000 will go to Miami-Dade.

To be split among Hard Rock Stadium Marlins Park and three Jackson Health System sites.

“We desperately need more vaccine. We shouldn’t feel like this is survivor island for people,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

“We have to vaccinate tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions of people in the community. Of course, I am worried. It’s not just that we don’t have enough, it’s not getting here fast enough,” said Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami.

On Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she will ask the governor for 3 to 4 times the amount of vaccine that the county is currently receiving.

“They need to have the vaccine to get back to normal. The production and distribution is going too slowly to meet demand,” said Levine Cava.

Cava insists that all seniors will receive their 2nd and final shots.

“People are worried about appointments. They are going to be contacted for their appointments.”

It is still not clear what will happen to people’s appointments if Tropical Park and Zoo Miami do shut down for a while.