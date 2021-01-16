MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Mega Millions jackpot will likely continue to rise after there was no single winner during Friday night’s drawing of the $750 million jackpot.

Friday’s winning numbers were: 3 – 11- 12 – 38 – 43 and the Mega Ball was 15.

Eight tickets matched the 5 numbers but did not get the Mega Ball. Those are worth one million dollars each and one of those tickets was sold in Florida.

The next estimated Jackpot is now $850 million.

The Mega Millions is not the only massive jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot stands at $640 million and you can watch the drawing Saturday night at 11 p.m., on CBS4.

