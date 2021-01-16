By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:FDLE, Local TV, Miami News, Rebekah Jones

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former COVID-19 data scientist for the state of Florida, Rebekah Jones says she’s turning herself in to police Sunday after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Jones said via Twitter that the warrant did not come from evidence the Florida Department of Law Enforcement had sought during the search of her home in December.

She said she would be turning herself to police on Sunday via Twitter:

Jones has drawn national attention because of her accusations that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has manipulated data about the COVID-19 pandemic. She was fired last year and set up a competing COVID-19 online dashboard to display data about the virus.

The FDLE conducted the search at Jones’ house on Dec. 7 after an investigation allegedly linked her home address to a Nov. 10 message sent on an internal Department of Health multi-user account.

CBSMiami.com Team