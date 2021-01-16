MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fire at a Northwest Miami apartment complex displaced 10 people on Friday afternoon.

Officials said the fire happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Northwest 9th Street.

Firefighters say a woman got home and saw smoke coming from her closet. When crews got there, they found flames pouring from the second floor of the complex.

A child with special needs had to be helped down by a firefighter, but luckily no one was hurt.

The fire affected four units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Also, another fire was reported in Fort Lauderdale on Friday night.

Firefighters say 2 sheds and backyard furniture erupted into flames behind a home in the 1400 block of Northwest 4th street.

No one was hurt in that fire.