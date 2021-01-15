MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In a letter sent to Palm Beach residents, top officials said they expect road closures around Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on January 20th, the day President-Elect Joe Biden is to be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States.

The letter, which was tweeted by Palm Beach Police Department on Friday afternoon, was sent by Town Manager Kirk Blouin and Police Chief Nicholas Caristo.

Residents warned residents that the road closures around the estate could be in place for “several days.”

“On Wednesday, January, 20, 2021, we expect Secret Service to have a final road closure near Mar-a-Lago,” the letter said.

“The road closure will last several days for safety and security reasons. Beyond this, we do not foresee any future road closures related to the presence of a former President.”

Chief of Police and Town Manager’s letter to the community. pic.twitter.com/uh7XRh6lN9 — Palm Beach Police (@PalmBeachPolice) January 15, 2021

No word from the White House on whether President Trump would be in town next week.

Last month, a Mar-a-Lago neighbor filed a complaint with the Town of Palm Beach challenging Trump’s possible move to the resort after he leaves office on Wednesday. When the town agreed in 1993 to convert the private residence into a club, his attorney said he would no longer live there. The town has said it will consider the complaint if Trump moves to the resort, which he made his official residence in 2019.