MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search continues for an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing from her foster home in Homestead earlier this week.
On Friday, police released a surveillance video of the girl, Kanaiya Smith, as she walked into the Juice Cafe on NE 8th Street. Investigators say she asked to use a telephone. She then left.
Smith was wearing a white t-shirt, white shoes or socks, and a red mask.
Police do not suspect foul play, they believe that Kanaiya may be with an extended family member or friend.
Homestead police said anyone who knows where she is may be considered to be “interfering with child custody” which is a crime and may result in their arrest.
Anyone with information on where she is or comes in contact with her is urged to contact the Homestead Police Department at (305) 247-1535.
