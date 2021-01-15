MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat continued their social justice pledge to help make positive changes in the community by donating $1 million to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization, that will help address the healthcare gap in South Florida minority communities.

The check presentation took place at Community Health of South Florida.

“We are also very appreciative for Direct Relief and the Heat for their what they do for the community. And what they are doing today for CHI staff and our patients. This is really a morale builder,” said Brodes Hartley, CEO of Community Health of South Florida.

That’s because social interaction is at a minimum in the day and age of COVID-19.

But Friday, 550 meals were served to frontline workers and patients. Leading the distribution from the Heat, former player Glen Rice.

“We are trying to make sure we get out here and take care of all our health workers, frontline workers who are definitely providing a great service for us throughout this time of COVID. So we want to make sure that we get out and do our part,” said Rice.

The meals were made by World Central Kitchen, with whom the Heat partnered last month by making a $3 million donation to help support minority-owned restaurants.

Friday’s food was served to make sure healthcare professionals know just how much they are appreciated.

“We’re 110% behind them every day and every night and we greatly appreciative of what they’re doing because they’re putting their lives at risk, trying to make sure that all of us are okay,” said Rice.

Seeing local sports teams support their communities, both financially and emotionally, is a small silver lining during the difficult days of this pandemic.