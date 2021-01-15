MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some walls charred, family belongings destroyed. That’s what left after a kitchen fire ripped through Jessica’s Puerto’s Allapattah apartment early Friday morning.
Puerto said she was cooking when suddenly the kitchen caught on fire. She sprang into action, yelling for help to get her family of six out of the burning building and to safety.
As the smoke began to fill the unit and turn black, she ran and got her youngest child. A neighbor helped her get the other three who were sleeping.
“When our units arrived on the scene they saw heavy smoke and flames from the second floor and they immediately made access into the apartment to begin extinguishing the fire,” Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.
As that was going on a neighbor’s apartment was filling with smoke. Jose Martinez said there was so much smoke. He tried to escape by going out onto his balcony but got trapped.
“Immediately our crew from Engine 6 extended a ladder, made their way upstairs into the apartment and they assisted this man down to safety,” said Sanchez.
Puerto said she’s grateful that she, her husband, and their four children are all okay, but wonders how they’re going to make it after this devastating fire.