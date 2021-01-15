MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 16,875 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

That brings the total to 1,548,067 since the first publicly announced infection in March.

There were another 188 additional deaths, bringing the total to 24,169.

The single-day positivity rate was 10.17% while the 14-day positivity rate was 11.19%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,685 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 28 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,528.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 339,434.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.94%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 10.04%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,386 new cases and 10 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 1,955.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 156,452 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.61%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.34%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 65 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,884 cases and 37 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 10.24% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.36%.