HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The search continues for a man who fired on a Broward Sheriff’s deputy in West Park on Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy was investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a business. When he approached the vehicle, the driver, identified as 36-year-old Johny Dabrezil, got out of the car and shot at the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office. He then sped off.
The deputy, who was not hit, followed him into Hollywood where Dabrezil abandoned the vehicle at 5900 Dewey Street and took off on foot. A juvenile passenger in the car was questioned and released.
Anyone with information on Dabrezil’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
