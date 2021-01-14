CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — The University of Miami baseball team will play 36 Atlantic Coast Conference baseball games in 2021, with six home and six road series.

The 36-game conference slate is six more than previous seasons. While the increase in ACC games is new in 2021, all 12 conference series will be three-game sets, just as they have been in previous years.

“Every game is going to be huge this year and we’ve got to be ready to play,” head coach Gino DiMare said. “They’re all going to be a challenge, especially with the ACC moving up from 10 to 12 series. But if we’re going to be the program that I expect us to be at Miami and if we’re going to be the top team at the end of the year, we need to be able to play well and win these games, win these series and put ourselves in a good position to get to Omaha.”

After opening the season against a non-conference opponent on Feb. 19, Miami will play 12 ACC opponents over the following 13 weekends.

Miami’s home opponents will be:

Virginia Tech (Feb. 26-28) Wake Forest (March 12-14) Florida State (March 19-21) Duke (April 2-4) Clemson (April 16-18) Georgia Tech (May 14-16)



The Hurricanes will travel to:

NC State (March 5-7)

Virginia (March 26-28)

Pittsburgh (April 9-11)

North Carolina (April 23-25)

Boston College (April 30-May 2)

Louisville (May 20-22)

The only league opponent Miami will not face in 2021 is Notre Dame. The Canes have not faced the Fighting Irish since 2018, but were scheduled to travel to South Bend, Ind., last season before the COVID-19 pandemic cut the season short.

The Hurricanes full schedule will be announced in the near future. The Canes begin team practice on January 29.

