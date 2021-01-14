  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:AT&T, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — AT&T is apologizing for a major outage across South Florida on Wednesday, but says service is back online.

In a statement released to CBS4, AT&T says, “Service has been restored for most wireless and wireline customers in the Miami area after an equipment failure at one of our facilities caused a service disruption. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

According to DownDetector.com, more than 16,000 people reported outages on AT&T as of 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. About an hour later, that number had been reduced to about 1,400.

