MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, the Dolphins Social Impact Committee, and the Lennar Foundation teamed up to offer a free, 12-week program to train participants in the construction business.

Dolphins’ senior vice president Nat Moore said, “It creates jobs. Once you have learned a skill, you have a chance to not only to have a job and a career, but you can make a good honest living with a chance to grow.”

There will be 50 spots open each semester and tuition, transportation and meals will be covered.

Those interested in participating must be 18 years old.

Moore said he likes the construction business here in South Florida.

“You ride around all South Florida. All you see is cranes. We are talking about the market. That is the key. The key in South Florida is tourism which is down right now because of the pandemic. But construction is still alive and kicking. It is our number one industry.”

Florida Memorial University president, Dr. Jaffus Hardrick, knows this program works.

“”Starting at FIU and looking at the impact now we are graduating somewhere in that program a couple of hundred students. And I’m seeing the lives being

transformed. Economically, people starting their own business. Women coming into the construction industry. Veterans. You name it. This is what it is about for me.”

“You are talking about a company that has 13 of these programs around the country. So, to establish one here in Florida Memorial University. The only historical black college in South Florida is just fabulous. It says a lot about Lennar. It says a lot about the Dolphins,” said Moore.